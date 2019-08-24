Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a group of non-resident Indian business community in United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi during the second phase of his three-nation tour, PTI reported. The prime minister was accorded the Order of Zayed, the highest civilian award of the country, by Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The prestigious 'Order of Zayed' is conferred on PM @narendramodi at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/YkrMmM5hsM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 24, 2019

Modi said political stability and predictable policy framework has made India an attractive investment destination, and urged Indian business leaders in UAE to invest particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are two areas where there is a huge scope for development,” Modi said. “For a long time, there was no development in the region.” Referring to the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status earlier this month, he said a conducive environment has been created for investment in the region. “Impetus on development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir will make it play a role in the growth engine of India and also create job opportunities for the youths there,” the prime minister added.

In his address to the nation on August 8, Modi had justified the withdrawal of the special status and urged businesses to come forward to develop the region, and take its products across the world. He said Ladakh has a huge potential for eco and religious tourism, and it can also be a solar power hub. “I urge companies to come forward, we need to take products of the region to the world,” Modi had said.

‘Decision on Article 370 taken in a transparent manner’, says Modi

Modi said the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370 was a transparent one and appreciated the leadership of the United Arab Emirates for its support to India’s move.

In an interview to Khaleej Times, he said, “As far as Article 370 is concerned, our internal steps were taken in a completely democratic, open, transparent and constitutional manner. He added that it was meant to end the isolation that had kept Jammu and Kashmir underdeveloped to serve the vested interests of a few. “This isolation also allowed some of the youth to be misguided, get radicalised and take to violence and terrorism.”

Modi added that India and the UAE have exemplary cooperation to ensure mutual security.

“Both India and the UAE have a common interest in ensuring that the anti-humanity forces that shelter or promote terrorism in any way are compelled to give up their destructive policies,” he was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times. “The UAE has shown full understanding of the strong steps we have taken against terrorism. We have exemplary cooperation to ensure mutual security.”

On August 5, the Centre decided to revise Article 370 to a single clause revoking the state’s privileges and ordering all laws to be applicable in the region the way they are in the rest of India. The contentious article had so far ensured that the state had its own laws, flag and a Constitution. The Union government also split the state into two Union territories, which will come into existence on October 31.

