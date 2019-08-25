A jawan of the District Reserve Guard has succumbed to his injuries sustained in an encounter with suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

Raju Netam had received “critical bullet injuries to his vital organs, and succumbed while being evacuated from the forest”, Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI. Another jawan of the District Reserve Guard, Somaru Gota, is in hospital in Raipur and is out of danger.

Five suspected Maoists were killed in the encounter, which took place around 6 am on Saturday. Police had conducted raids after they got specific intelligence input about Maoist training inside the forests of Orchha, about 350 km from Raipur. The gunfight continued for about around an hour and a half, following which the Maoists disappeared inside the dense forests.

The police said a huge cache of weapons, and the bodies of the five Maoists, were recovered from the spot during search operations.

This was the second major encounter this month after security personnel killed seven suspected Maoists in the state’s Rajnandgaon district on August 3.

