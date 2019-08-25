A look at the headlines right now:

Arun Jaitley’s body taken to BJP headquarters, will be cremated at 2.30 pm: The former finance minister died on Saturday at AIIMS, Delhi.

J&K Governor denies shortage of essential items, says everything will be restored soon: Satya Pal Malik claimed that in all previous crises in Kashmir, 50 people used to get killed in the first week itself. Meanwhile, a woman told Rahul Gandhi that ‘even kids are not allowed to step out’ in Kashmir. NASA astronaut who was to go on first all-women spacewalk faces probe in ‘first crime in space’: Anne McClain’s estranged spouse has accused her of accessing her bank account from space.

Brazil deploys military, G-7 leaders likely to discuss Amazon wildfires in France: There were protests outside Brazilian embassies in major cities across the world.

Chhattisgarh jawan succumbs to injuries after encounter with Maoists in Narayanpur: Five suspected Maoists were killed in the encounter on Saturday, while another jawan remains in hospital.

Press Council of India’s stand on J&K restrictions is against media freedom, says group of journalists: The council requested permission in the Supreme Court to intervene in a plea seeking an end to the restrictions on communications in the state.

Opposition leaders sent back to avoid inconvenience to public, says Jammu and Kashmir administration: Meanwhile, security forces are on high alert along the Line of Control and the International Border, the government said. ‘Which BJP leader stood up to tell Modi to stop demonising Opposition,’ asks Kapil Sibal: On Thursday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh had said that the prime minister should not be demonised all the time.

P Chidambaram, wife get Bar Council of India notice for ‘misuse’ of senior advocate designation: It asked them to appear before the committee on September 28. IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan resigns from service, says ‘want my freedom of expression back’: The bureaucrat said he has been really disturbed by the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that he was unable to use his voice in the job.