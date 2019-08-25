Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a new mass movement against the use of single-use plastic from October 2, the borth anniversay of Mahatma Gandhi. In an episode of “Mann ki Baat” radio programme, the prime minister asked people to ensure proper collection and storage of plastic to protect the environment, PTI reported.

Modi had raised the matter during his address on Independence Day on August 15. Earlier this week, the Indian Railways decided to ban single-use plastic from its services from October 2.

Modi said the Centre would launch “Fit India Movement” on August 29, News18 reported. “It will be an interesting campaign for all alike, women, children, young and old,” the prime minister added.

In response to questions about his appearance in “Man vs Wild” show telecast on Discovery Channel, Modi said technology was used extensively to facilitate conversations with British adventurer Bear Grylls, PTI reported. “Whenever I spoke, it was instantly translated into English,” he said. “Grylls had a small cordless instrument in his ear. So I used to speak in Hindi and he heard it in English... the communication became very easy. This is an amazing aspect about technology.”

In the last “Mann ki Baat” episode, held on July 28, the prime minister had said the power of development was stronger than the might of bullets and bombs.

