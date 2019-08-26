The BSE Sensex rose over 662 points in early morning trade, but quickly gave up its gains to trade below Friday’s closing. At 10.53 am, the Sensex was trading 103.11 points higher at 36,804.27.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty, which also fell sharply after rising in the early morning session, was trading 23.70 points higher at 10,853.05 at 10.57 am. The surge in the markets on Monday morning was the result of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decisions last week to boost the economy, Mint reported.

However, the Indian rupee declined sharply against the United States dollar on Monday morning, and was trading 50 paise lower at 72.16 at 11 am.

The top gainers on the Sensex in morning trade were HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro. The top losers were Tata Steel, Vedanta, Hero Motocorp, Coal India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

On the Nifty, the biggest gainers were HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv. The stocks which declined the most were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta, Hindalco and Hero Motocorp.