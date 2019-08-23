Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference on state of economy soon
Members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council have sounded warnings about the economy.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference in New Delhi around 5 pm on Friday. She is likely to talk about the state of the economy.
Members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council have sounded warnings about the economy. Shamika Ravi, who is also the research director of the Brookings India think tank, on Friday said the country was facing a structural slowdown. She added that many ministries need to follow “a national growth strategy with time-bound goals”.
Ravi’s statement came a day after NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar said extraordinary steps were needed to deal with an unprecedented crisis in the financial sector. He said the government needed to encourage the private sector to invest, and eliminate apprehensions about policies in the minds of private players.
Live updates
5.01 pm: NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajiv Kumar requests the media to stop “misinterpreting” his statement. “The government has been taking bold steps to accelerate our economy and will continue to do so,” he adds. “There is no need to panic or spread panic. The cassendras should now accept that the government is well on top of the situation and will do all it can to revive the ‘animal spirits’ in the economy.”
4.49 pm: The Moody’s Investors Service lowers India’s GDP growth forecast from 6.8% to 6.2% in 2019-‘20, reports Mint.
4.41 pm: Total Union government expenditure as a proportion of the Gross Domestic Product fell from 13.9% in 2013-’14 to 12.2% in 2018-’19.
4.38 pm: In June, India’s eight core industries grew at their slowest rate in over four years, rising 0.2% as compared to the same month last year. The core industries had expanded 7.8% in June 2018.
4.36 pm: Nirmala Sitharaman’s press conference comes at a time when sectors such as automobile and fast-moving consumer goods have reported sluggish demand and low sales.
4.35 pm: Media reports speculate that the finance minister may address the issue of surcharge on foreign portfolio investors. In her Budget speech, Sitharaman had proposed to impose a higher tax surcharge on the super-rich.