The BSE Sensex rose over 662 points in early morning trade, but quickly gave up its gains to trade below Friday’s closing. However, by the afternoon, the index had again surged. At 12.43 pm, the Sensex was trading 493.40 points higher at 37,194.56.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty, which also fell sharply after rising in the early morning session, was trading 138 points higher at 10,967.35. The surge in the markets on Monday morning was the result of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decisions last week to boost the economy, Mint reported.

However, the Indian rupee declined against the United States dollar on Monday morning, and was trading 32 paise lower at 71.98 at 12.45 pm.

The top gainers on the Sensex in morning trade were Yes Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Larsen & Toubro. The top losers were Hero Motocorp, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Bajaj Auto.

On the Nifty, the biggest gainers were Yes Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports and Indiabulls Housing Finance. The stocks which declined the most were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hero Motocorp, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Hindalco.

