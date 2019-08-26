The Supreme Court on Monday told Congress leader P Chidambaram’s counsel Kapil Sibal that his petition challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media corruption case would be listed for hearing after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi passes necessary orders, PTI reported. A bench headed Justice R Banumathi heard the matter.

The former finance minister, who is in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s custody at present, has also challenged a Delhi High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in the case. He was arrested late on August 21, a day after the Delhi High Court rejected his anticipatory bail application. His lawyers had moved the Supreme Court earlier that day to request urgent listing of a plea for protection from arrest. On Friday, the court granted Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till Monday in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate. Both the CBI and the directorate are investigating the INX Media case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has told the court that the Enforcement Directorate has collected innumerable pieces of evidence to prove Chidambaram bought properties not only in India but abroad as well. He said huge amounts of money were transferred through shell companies and his custodial interrogation was necessary to unravel these transactions.

The CBI has alleged that there were irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board’s Foreign Direct Investment clearance to INX Media in 2007, when P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. The company was then owned by businesspersons Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, who are in jail in connection with the murder of Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter Sheena Bora.

According to the CBI, the company of P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media for helping the company escape punitive action for taking Rs 305 crore in foreign funding in 2007 despite having clearance for only Rs 4 crore. In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and the Mukerjeas. Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea have reportedly told the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate that when they met P Chidambaram in 2006 in his North Block office, he asked them to meet Karti Chidambaram and help him with his business.

