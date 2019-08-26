Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday ordered an investigation after an Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan threatened to go rogue, following an alleged assault on his family members. Havaldar Amit Singh had, in a Facebook post, alleged inaction by authorities following the assault, and threatened to become the next Paan Singh Tomar – a soldier-turned-rebel – if justice was not provided, NDTV reported.

Singh had said last week that security guards attacked his siblings at a popular tourist spot in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district. The soldier alleged that one of his siblings lost 80% vision in his right eye while the other fractured his leg.

On Monday, Nath directed the district administration to carry out an independent investigation into the matter. “There will be no injustice with anyone in my government and neither will injustice get any kind of protection,” Nath said. “All proceedings should be carried out only after a fair probe.”

A government official said the chief minister told the soldier that providing security for his family was the government’s duty.

Khandwa Superintendent of Police Shivpal Yadav said both sides were injured in the assault, India Today reported. “We are waiting for the report from doctors from the district hospital following which further action would be taken,” he said. Yadav added that the police have registered two first information reports in the case, one against two security guards and the other against 15 unidentified persons.

Soon after Nath ordered an inquiry, Amit Singh thanked him in another Facebook post, NDTV reported. “I have just been told that after media reports of the assault against my family members, Madhya Pradesh chief minister has taken cognizance of the incident,” he said. “He has told the district collector to ensure a fair probe. I am sure that the chief minister will not allow injustice to happen and will provide us help. I wholeheartedly thank him.”

