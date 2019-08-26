Police have arrested 45 people in Gangapur city in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan in connection with violence at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally on Sunday, PTI reported. The stones were reportedly thrown at the rally from a mosque and adjacent houses.

“We have arrested 45 people under preventive sections,” Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary told PTI. “The accused will be produced before the magistrate today [Monday]. Section 144 has been imposed and mobile internet services have been suspended.” Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of more than four people in an area.

The police officer said the situation was “completely under control” and peace talks were being held with two communities involved in a rally. A flag march was conducted to maintain law and order, Chaudhary added.

District Collector Satyapal Singh said the clashes were unfortunate. “Whatever happened in the city is unfortunate, and we are trying to ensure that the situation goes back to normal soon,” ANI quoted him as saying. “The law will take its course and punish the guilty.”