United States President Donald Trump on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him during discussions last night that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was under control, ANI reported.

“They speak with Pakistan and I am sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good,” Trump told reporters at the G-7 summit in Biarritz in France.

Narendra Modi told the US president that disputes between India and Pakistan were bilateral in nature and India did not want any country to mediate, The Indian Express reported.

“If before 1947 we were one country, then I think we can find a solution now too,” the prime minister added. “When I called Pakistan PM after he won elections, I told him that both countries need to fight against poverty, illiteracy and other bigger issues. We need to overcome our differences and work together.”

Last week, Donald Trump reiterated his offer to mediate in the Kashmir dispute. He said the crisis “is a big deal”, adding that it was an “explosive situation”. He had inserted himself into the dispute initially last month by claiming that Modi had asked him to mediate. India refuted the claims, but the Trump administration said the president stood firm on his statement.

India on August 5 announced its decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and moved to split the state into two Union Territories. The Centre also imposed a security lockdown and a communications blackout. New Delhi’s actions were swiftly condemned by Islamabad, which downgraded diplomatic ties and ended bilateral trade. Since then, Pakistan has attempted to raise the Kashmir matter at the United Nations Security Council, saying India’s decisions were a threat to regional and global peace.