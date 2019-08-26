The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday got four more days of custody for former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram for its inquiry into the INX Media case, ANI reported. The agency had sought five more days of custody after the four days of custody granted by a Delhi court last week expired on Monday.

Arguing for the CBI, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General KN Natarajan said there were sufficient grounds to extend the period of custody for interrogation. Chidambaram was confronted with a co-accused in the case while in custody and the confrontation is not complete, they said.

“We need five days of custody of Chidambaram as the confrontation with co-accused will continue to unearth larger conspiracy,” Mehta said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by Chidambaram against a Delhi High Court order rejecting his anticipatory bail application, as the agency has already arrested him and the plea was now infructuous. The CBI had arrested Chidambaram late on August 21 from his home in Delhi amid high drama.

