Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday picked three deputies for himself as he allocated portfolios to the 17 ministers inducted into the Cabinet last week, PTI reported.

The three deputy chief ministers are Govind Karjol, Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Sangappa Savadi. Karjol also got the charge of the Public Works Department and the Social Welfare Department, while Narayan was given the portfolios of Higher Education, Information Technology and Biotechnology, and Science and Technology. Savadi, who is neither a member of the Assembly or the Legislative Council, was given the transport portfolio.

The charge for Home Affairs went to Basavaraj Bommai, and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar was made minister for large and medium scale industries. Former deputy chief ministers KS Eshwarappa was given charge of the rural development and panchayati raj department while R Ashoka was given the revenue portfolio.

The charge for the Health and Family Department, excluding medical education was given to B Sreeramulu, while S Suresh Kumar was given the portfolio of Primary and Secondary Education.

Portfolios for other ministers included V Somanna for housing, CT Ravi for tourism and Kota Srinivas Poojari for fisheries, ports and inland transport, among others.

Seventeen ministers were inducted into the Karnataka Cabinet on August 20, three weeks after Yediyurappa was sworn in. He was running his government single-handedly since he took oath on July 26. Yediyurappa’s government replaced the 14-month-old ruling coalition of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), which collapsed after losing a trust vote in the Assembly.

