The son of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Telangana’s Khammam district has gone missing in the United Kingdom, PTI reported on Tuesday. Ujwal Sriharsha moved to London last year to pursue his master’s degree in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Sriharsha last spoke to his mother on August 21, his father Uday Pratap said on Monday. Uday Pratap is the BJP’s Khammam district president. The same day Sriharsha’s backpack was found at the top of the Beachy Head cliffs in Eastbourne in the country’s southeast coast.

There was no response when the family called Sriharsha the following day. “He used to call every day,” Pratap added. The London Police called Pratap on August 23 to tell him his son was missing.

Sriharsha completed his schooling from Rishi Valley School at Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh. Pratap added that Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy had promised to help the family in the matter.

