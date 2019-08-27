At least 16 people were killed and six injured after a speeding truck crashed into two vehicles and then overturned in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Amar Ujala reported.

The accident took place on the Lucknow-Delhi highway around 10 am, Hindustan reported. The injured people were taken to a hospital, reports said, adding that many of them were in a critical condition. Meanwhile, the police have taken possession of the dead bodies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed the district administration to provide medical care to those injured, ANI reported. He also said that appropriate compensation should be provided to them as well as the relatives of the deceased.

