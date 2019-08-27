A Bharatiya Janata Party legislator in Assam on Tuesday reiterated that cows produce more milk when they listen to flute tunes, reported Hindustan Times. Silchar MLA Dilip Kumar Paul first made the claim at a cultural event on Sunday evening.

“I told the gathering about the positive impacts of music and dance and how it has been scientifically proved that if cows listen to tunes on flute, like the ones played by Lord Krishna, their milk production rises,” Paul said.

On Sunday, he had claimed that scientists had proven the link. “This was the science of ancient times and we are going to bring this technique back to modern times,” he had added, according to The Indian Express.

The former deputy speaker of Assam Assembly told Hindustan Times that a Gujarat-based NGO had conducted research a few years ago to establish a connection between flute tunes and increase in milk yield. He also claimed that products made from the milk of Indian cows were better than those made from the milk of foreign breeds. “Unlike milk from foreign breeds which give pure white milk, the quality of milk of Indian cows, which is light yellow in colour is much tastier and healthier,” he added.

Paul had triggered a controversy in 2018 by criticising Silchar MP and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev for riding on the shoulder of a male supporter during a protest. He had called her “Kalank [disgrace] of Silchar”, and mocked her as an “unmarried women at the age of 50”.

