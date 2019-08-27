The Delhi and District Cricket Association on Tuesday said it would rename the Feroz Shah Kotla cricket stadium in memory of its former President Arun Jaitley. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former finance minister died on Saturday.

The renaming ceremony will take place on September 12.

A stand at the Kotla will also be named after India captain Virat Kohli, as announced earlier by the DDCA.

DDCA President Rajat Sharma said, “It was Arun Jaitley’s support and encouragement that players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud.”

Jaitley, during his tenure at DDCA, is credited with renovating the stadium into a modern facility, increasing its capacity to accommodate more fans, and constructing world class dressing rooms.

The ceremony, to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru football stadium, will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.