The big news: Centre dismisses questions on RBI’s credibility, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Press Council decided to oppose media restrictions in J&K, and Pakistan said it was considering closing its airspace for Indian flights.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Government yet to decide how to utilise Rs 1.76 lakh crore given by RBI, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said questions about the credibility of the top bank or the panel that decided on transferring the amount to the Centre were ‘outlandish’. Rahul Gandhi said Modi and Sitharaman were clueless about fixing economy.
- Press Council reverses position, will oppose J&K media curbs in Supreme Court: The council said it had formed a sub-committee to study the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Kashmir news website Kashmiriyat sought help to find its jailed editor, and high schools in the Valley are set to reopen from Wednesday in areas without restrictions.
- Pakistan considering complete closure of airspace for Indian flights, says minister: Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said it was also suggested during a Cabinet meeting that there be a blanket ban on the use of Pakistani land for Indo-Afghan trade.
- ‘Produce a shred of evidence,’ says P Chidambaram’s family as it challenges government: The Supreme Court extended his interim protection from arrest by ED till Wednesday.
- UP BJP leader Chinmayanand booked after student who accused him of harassment goes missing: The woman, a student at a law college in Shahjahanpur, had posted a video asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath for help.
- West Bengal BJP chief asks party supporters to beat up Trinamool Congress workers: Dilip Ghosh said if the party workers did so, he would ‘take care of the rest’.
- Shah Faesal was detained for instigating people at Srinagar airport, J&K government tells Delhi HC: The government said Faesal’s custody was not unauthorised.
- ‘The Wire’ withdraws its plea from Supreme Court in Jay Shah defamation case, says will stand trial: The news website had sought the quashing of the defamation cases filed by Amit Shah’s son.
- China revises drug law, will allow use of cheap generic medicines from India and other countries: Foreign drugs were removed from the country’s ‘fake medicine’ list and patients can use them in small quantities from December 1.
- Mizoram begins hearing claims of 260 Bru refugees excluded from bonafide citizens’ list: Altogether, 26,128 Brus, lodged in six relief camps of neighbouring Tripura, have made it to the list, said Home Secretary Lalbiakzama.