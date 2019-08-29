The Gujarat Police on Thursday beefed up security across all ports in Kutch district after intelligence agencies shared inputs about the possibility of Pakistan-trained commandos entering India through the sea route, PTI reported.

“We receive inputs about possible terrorist infiltrations from time to time and we have enhanced the security at all vital installations in Kutch district, including the Kandla port,” Inspector General of Police (Border Range) DB Vaghela was quoted as saying by the news agency.

“In fact, security was stepped up even before August 15,” he added. “There is no specific input that terrorists have entered Gujarat, but a general input that they can enter using the sea route.”

An alert issued by Deendayal Port Trust, earlier known as Kandla Port Trust in Kutch, directed shipping agents to take security measures along the Gujarat coast, Hindustan Times reported.

A similar advisory by the Adani Ports management asked all agencies to ensure tight security deployment. “All shopping agents and stakeholders are directed to inform their vessels accordingly and report any suspicious activity to the marine control station and port operation centre immediately,” the statement issued by the Adani Ports, which runs the Mundra port, said. “Please note that Mundra Port is maintaining security level 1. Security measures have also been enhanced at the shore side of the port.”

The advisory came in the backdrop of rising hostilities between Pakistan and India since New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status earlier this month. On Monday, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh had said the force had received intelligence inputs that an “underwater wing” of the Jaish-e-Mohammad was training its members to carry out attacks.

The chiefs of all the three wings of the armed forces have said over the past month that they were completely prepared to thwart any attempts at terrorism. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had also claimed that Pakistan was likely to instigate violence in Jammu and Kashmir to internationalise the Kashmir dispute.

