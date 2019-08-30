A look at the headlines right now:

India condemns ‘irresponsible statements by Pakistani leaders’ on internal matters: The External Affairs Ministry asked Pakistan to behave like a normal neighbour. Supreme Court agrees to hear missing UP law student case today: The state police have booked BJP leader Chinmayanand on kidnapping charges. RBI’s contingency fund has sunk to Rs 1.96 lakh crore after record transfer to Centre, shows annual report: The central bank said as of June 30 it ‘stands as a central bank with one of the highest levels of financial resilience globally’. Another rape complainant from Unnao, her mother try to immolate themselves over police inaction: The two tried to set themselves on fire outside the district magistrate’s office, alleging that they were being threatened by the accused.

Bombay HC judge criticises media for ‘War and Peace’ row, says he did not refer to Tolstoy classic: The judge had been criticised for asking a Bhima Koregaon case-accused why he possessed the books and films mentioned on a list presented by the police. BJP government is serving the interests of multinational companies with new FDI rules, alleges Congress: The Opposition party’s spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Centre had caused ‘grave damage to the interests of Indian traders and shopkeepers’.

Uttar Pradesh police to use National Security Act against those spreading rumours of child-lifting: Director General of Police OP Singh said 82 people have been arrested so far for spreading rumours of child-lifting. Patna High Court judge taken off all cases after he questions corruption in the judiciary: An 11-judge bench of the High Court also suspended Justice Rakesh Kumar’s order on a case involving a retired IAS officer. BJP will elect Amit Shah’s successor as party president in December, says JP Nadda: The BJP working president said the party’s strength was likely to reach 18 crore after seven crore members were added during a recent membership drive. Shashi Tharoor says he is relieved after Congress accepts his explanation for Modi comments: State Congress President Mullapally Ramachandran asked party colleagues not to air their views on the controversy in the public.



