The final National Register of Citizens, a list of bonafide Indian citizens in Assam, will be published on Saturday. Some reports have said the final list will be out at 10 am.

The Assam Police on Friday said the government had ensured “adequate safeguards” for those whose names do not appear on the final list. Security was also increased in the state, amid reports of worry among the public. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bans the assembly of more than four people in public, was imposed, and 20,000 additional paramilitary forces were sent to Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday also assured people that the state government will take all possible steps to help genuine Indians prove their citizenship, and asked people not to panic.

The government earlier this week said it would provide legal assistance to those left out of the NRC. Those who do not make it to the list will get 120 days to appeal against their exclusion at foreigners’ tribunals.

The NRC was first published in 1951 and is being updated to exclude those who may have illegally entered Assam via Bangladesh after March 25, 1971.

There are several controversies surrounding the NRC, including speculation that it has been targeted against a particular community, and that the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government is reportedly unhappy that several “genuine citizens” who are Hindus have been excluded from the register.

To check the list online, log on to either www.nrcassam.nic.in or www.assam.mygov.in.