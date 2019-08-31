At least eight people died in a cylinder explosion at a chemical factory in Dhule, Maharashtra, on Saturday morning, PTI reported. There were at least 100 employees in the factory when the blast occurred at 9.45 am.

“Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory,” the Shirpur police station officer told PTI. “At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. Rescue operation is on.”

More details are awaited.