Assam All India United Democratic Front MLA Ananta Kumar Malo and retired Army officer Mohammad Sanaullah are among the 19.07 lakh people whose names have been left out of the state’s National Register of Citizens.

Malo, the MLA from South Abhayapuri, and his son did not make it to the list, Outlook reported quoting unidentified people.

Sanaullah, who had earlier been declared a foreigner and sent to a detention centre in Assam, told ANI that he was not expecting his name to feature in the NRC since his case is still pending in court. “I have full faith in the judiciary and am confident I will get justice,” he was quoted as saying. Members of his family had been excluded from the list too.

According to Northeast Now, other prominent names not on the final NRC published on Saturday include former AIUDF legislator from Katigorah, Ataur Rahman Majharbhuyan, and the daughter of Dalgaon Congress MLA Ilias Ali.

More than 19 lakh people have been excluded. This includes people who did not submit claims after the last draft was published. The number of people left out comprise around 6% of Assam’s entire population, two times the number of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, and the population of Nagaland.

Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have also expressed displeasure at the register, with Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying, “When so many genuine Indians are out, then how can you claim that this document is a red letter for the Assamese society.”

Read more: More than 19 lakh people excluded from Assam’s final National Register of Citizens