‘SC should allow re-verification of names for a ‘correct and fair NRC, says Himanta Biswa Sarma: Ananta Kumar Malo, the MLA from South Abhayapuri, and his son reportedly did not make it to the list. More than 19 lakh people were excluded from the final list. Open to discussing matters bilaterally with Pakistan in terror-free atmosphere, says S Jaishankar: Jaishankar made the comments after meeting the European Union commissioner, who had said the two countries should resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue. Say good bye to $5-trillion economy, says Subramanian Swamy after GDP numbers released: Swamy said that boldness and knowledge can save the economy ‘from a crash’. Pakistan forms committee to talk to Sikh community after alleged abduction, conversion of woman: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called the incident shocking and asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action. Eight dead after cylinder explosion at chemical factory in Dhule in Maharashtra: At least 100 employees were inside the factory when the blast occurred. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account gets hacked, microblogging site says it is looking into it: Hackers had gained control of the account for about 15 minutes and posted a series of offensive tweets and a bomb scare. Rahul Gandhi summoned by Mumbai court for calling Narendra Modi ‘commander-in-thief’: Girgaum’s metropolitan magistrate issued the summons on August 28, asking the Congress MP to appear before it on October 3. Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi amid reports of infighting in Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit: The supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia reportedly want him to be appointed the president of the state unit. NIA may have mistaken medical term for Indian rupee, questions Kashmir doctor in terror funding case: Dr Upendra Kaul said that one of his patients, separatist leader Yasin Malik, had referred in a text message to the blood clot ratio or INR. As GDP growth drops, chief economic adviser blames domestic and global factors for slowdown: As GDP growth drops, chief economic adviser blames domestic and global factors for slowdown