The big news: Minister says many named in NRC by manipulating legacy data, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: S Jaishankar said India can talk with Pakistan in a terror-free atmosphere, and Subramanian Swamy said India will not be a $5 trillion economy.
A look at the headlines right now.
- ‘SC should allow re-verification of names for a ‘correct and fair NRC, says Himanta Biswa Sarma: Ananta Kumar Malo, the MLA from South Abhayapuri, and his son reportedly did not make it to the list. More than 19 lakh people were excluded from the final list.
- Open to discussing matters bilaterally with Pakistan in terror-free atmosphere, says S Jaishankar: Jaishankar made the comments after meeting the European Union commissioner, who had said the two countries should resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue.
- Say good bye to $5-trillion economy, says Subramanian Swamy after GDP numbers released: Swamy said that boldness and knowledge can save the economy ‘from a crash’.
- Pakistan forms committee to talk to Sikh community after alleged abduction, conversion of woman: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called the incident shocking and asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action.
- Eight dead after cylinder explosion at chemical factory in Dhule in Maharashtra: At least 100 employees were inside the factory when the blast occurred.
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account gets hacked, microblogging site says it is looking into it: Hackers had gained control of the account for about 15 minutes and posted a series of offensive tweets and a bomb scare.
- Rahul Gandhi summoned by Mumbai court for calling Narendra Modi ‘commander-in-thief’: Girgaum’s metropolitan magistrate issued the summons on August 28, asking the Congress MP to appear before it on October 3.
- Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi amid reports of infighting in Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit: The supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia reportedly want him to be appointed the president of the state unit.
- NIA may have mistaken medical term for Indian rupee, questions Kashmir doctor in terror funding case: Dr Upendra Kaul said that one of his patients, separatist leader Yasin Malik, had referred in a text message to the blood clot ratio or INR.
