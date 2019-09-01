The big news: Pakistan offers consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nirmala Sitharaman said no jobs will be lost due to the proposed bank merger, and the MEA said people left out of the NRC are not stateless.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kulbhushan Jadhav to receive consular access on Monday, says Pakistan foreign ministry: This is ‘in line with Vienna Convention on consular relations, International Court of Justice judgement and the laws of Pakistan’, said the foreign ministry.
- No jobs will be lost because of bank mergers, says Nirmala Sitharaman: She also refused to react to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s statement blaming “all-round mismanagement” by the Narendra Modi government for the economic slowdown.
- People excluded from Assam NRC are not stateless, clarifies Ministry of External Affairs: Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the NRC a fiasco and said she was shocked that 1 lakh Gorkhas were left out of the database.
- Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan, ex-Union minister Arif Mohammad Khan named governors: Arif Mohammad Khan famously quit from the Congress in 1986 when the Rajiv Gandhi government set aside the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Shah Bano case.
- Kashmiri journalist claims he was stopped from travelling abroad from Delhi airport, reports Indian Express: Unidentified airport officials told the newspaper that Gowhar Geelani was detained based on a request from the Intelligence Bureau.
- Human rights event in Delhi disrupted by protestors after venue officials say it’s against national interest: Activist Kavita Krishnan said it was ‘appalling that leading rights defenders cannot hold a meeting in Delhi without such obstruction’.
- JNU asks historian Romila Thapar for her CV to evaluate if she can continue as professor emerita: The university’s website already has Thapar’s CV, though seemingly an earlier version.
- BJP and Bajrang Dal are taking money from Pakistan’s ISI, alleges Digvijaya Singh; later backtracks: The Bajrang Dal said it would file an FIR against the Congress leader, while BJP members claimed he was speaking Islamabad’s language.
- West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh sustains head injury during protest, blames police: He accused Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma of hitting him on the head while attempting to disperse protestors from the saffron party in Kankinara.
- Finding positives in Modi’s governance is like ‘looking for a needle in a haystack’, says Salman Khurshid: He added that the Gandhi family was the ‘fulcrum’ of the Congress party.
