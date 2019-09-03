The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indices slumped on Tuesday, the first trading session since government data released on Friday showed that the country’s economic growth had fallen to an over six-year low of 5% in the April-June quarter. The markets were closed on Monday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Sensex was down 612.27 points at 36,720.52 at 2.11 pm while the Nifty was trading at 10,844.15 points, down 179.1, after breaching the 10,900 mark.

HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services were the top gainers on the Sensex while ICICI Bank, HDFC and ONGC saw their stocks decline the most. Ten of the 11 sectoral gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange traded lower, led by the NSE Nifty PSU Bank Index. It was down 3.89% at 2.06 pm. The NSE Nifty IT Index was the top sectoral gainer, up 0.33%.

The rupee plummeted to the year’s lowest level amid concerns that foreign funds might continue to pull out amid the slump in the economy. The currency weakened as much as 1.2%, also weighed down by a stronger dollar and a lack of progress in the US-China trade talks, Bloomberg reported. However, at 2.16 pm it was trading at 72.24 against the dollar, up 1.18%.

Data released by the commerce ministry on Monday showed growth in eight core sectors – coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity – had dropped to 2.1% in July against 7.3% growth in the same period last year.