The Congress called a strike across Karnataka on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of its leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday. The strike led to violence in some parts of the state. Meanwhile, Shivakumar was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi, The Indian Express reported.

Protestors pelted stones and burnt a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus in Chunchi colony of Kanakapura city, Shivakumar’s constituency. The protestors also attempted to burn another bus at Harohalli depot.

At least 10 buses were vandalised in stone pelting at Sathanur on Tuesday night. The Ramanagara city police asked the KSRTC not to operate buses in the city until they provide clearance.

All schools in Ramanagara district have been closed for the day, The News Minute reported. Protests were held in Bengaluru, especially at major junctions like Maurya Circle and Anand Rao Circle. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to senior police officers to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, security at Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s house and the BJP offices in Ramanagara and Kanakapura have been beefed up, The Indian Express reported. The strike will be effective in the two cities only, the daily said. No bandh is being observed in the state capital Bengaluru despite protests. However, traffic on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was affected. Traffic on the Bengaluru-Ramanagara-Mysuru road was diverted to Magadi, Huliyurdurga and Madduru.

Karnataka: Congress leaders and workers stage a protest in Bengaluru against the arrest of party leader #DKShivakumar yesterday. Karnataka Congress has called a statewide protest today against the arrest. pic.twitter.com/zQ566CzZad — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

Clear case of political vendetta, says Congress

Congress’ General Secretary KC Venugopal said the arrest was a “clear case of political vendetta by the fascist BJP government at the centre”. Following Congress leader P Chidambaram’s arrest, another leader had been “dubiously, vengefully and selectively targeted” for standing up to the saffron party, he added.

“Although there are well proved and explicit cases of black money transactions and money laundering during the political horse-trading in Karnataka by the BJP leaders, the central investigating agencies have not registered any cases against them,” Venugopal said. He also said that the investigating agencies were acting as puppets of the Centre.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that Shivakumar’s arrest was done to demoralise him and the party workers. “As per rules, whenever Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate called him, he responded. He is cooperating,” Kharge told ANI. “Is he absconding? Why are they doing this? Just to harass and mentally torture him. I condemn this.”

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy appealed to Shivakumar’s supporters to maintain peace and not to vandalise public property.

Karnataka Youth Congress President BV Srinivas lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Shivakumar’s arrest. “Modi has crossed all limits in his desperation to harass opposition leaders,” he tweeted. “Such pitiful actions are an embarrassment to the office he represents. We stand by our leader DK Shivakumar ji.”

Srinivas also told ANI that Shivakumar’s health has deteriorated due to his harassment. “Doctors have advised him rest but Enforcement Directorate is trying to take him away,” Srinivas claimed.

BJP criticises Congress’ ‘politically convenient’ remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, rejected the Congress’ charges and said there was “clear evidence” against Shivakumar. The Congress leaders’ statements were “politically convenient”. said BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao. He alleged that it had now “become fashionable” for the Congress to level charges of vendetta whenever its leaders were arrested for a financial crime.

“They [probe agencies] have taken all the time to really investigate the case properly and this action cannot really be termed political by any stretch of imagination,” Rao told PTI.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.