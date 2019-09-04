Heavy downpour since Tuesday night innundated several parts of Mumbai, leading to traffic snarls and delays in train services in the city, NDTV reported. Civic officials also declared a holiday for schools after the India Meteorological Department issued a warning of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in parts of Maharashtra.

“In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted on Wednesday. “The principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely.”

The weather department also issued an orange alert in the city till Thursday. It is a sign for people to stock up food and protect themselves and their family from bad weather. Civic authorities cautioned people against going close to the sea and walking in waterlogged areas.

South Mumbai reportedly received more rain than the suburban areas in the last 24 hours. While the Colaba weather observatory recorded 122 mm of rain, Santacruz received 118.3 mm in a day. The weather department classifies rainfall over 64.4 mm within a 24-hour period as “heavy” and between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm as “very heavy”, according to Hindustan Times.

Four factors were causing the heavy rainfall, said Deputy Director General Western Region of the India Meteorological Department KS Hosalikar. “A low-pressure area over the Odisha coast which has intensified monsoon conditions along the west coast combined with two cyclonic circulations – one over northeast Arabian Sea and one over central India,” he added. “Lastly, an easy west wind sheer is further enhancing westerly winds leading to heavy rain.”

Heavy rain also delayed trains on Wednesday morning. “Due to heavy rain and poor visibility, main line suburban trains are running 10-12 minutes late and harbour line trains running 10 minutes late,” Central Railway said, according to NDTV. They also reported a mudslide and a landslide between Nagothane and Roha in Raigad district. Authorities said a team was working to clear the tracks as soon as possible.

Heavy rainfall warning in the city by IMD. We request Mumbaikars to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in water logged areas. For any assistance do call 1916. Take care Mumbai. #weatherupdate #MCGMUpdate #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 4, 2019

