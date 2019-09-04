The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested businessman Ratul Puri in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam, reported PTI. He was remanded to one-day judicial custody. Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is already in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody in connection with an alleged bank fraud case.

Puri is accused of receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland deal. He has been questioned several times in the past few months by investigating agencies for alleged tax evasion.

The former Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had signed the Rs 3,565-crore helicopter deal in 2010 with the British-Italian firm AgustaWestland. The deal was put on hold after Italy arrested the head of Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland’s parent company, on charges of paying bribes to win the contract. Christian Michel was extradited to India in January and is now lodged in Tihar Jail.

