Schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and the Konkan region in Maharashtra will remain closed on Thursday as more heavy rainfall was predicted, NDTV reported. This is the second straight day that the schools in Mumbai will remain closed. In other parts of the state, district collectors were left to take the decision on the basis of prevailing conditions.

An organge alert was issued in Mumbai, which has already surpassed its September average rainfall of 327.1 mm four days in to the month, The Indian Express reported. The all-time record rainfall in the month is 920 mm, which occurred in 1954.

The alert indicates extremely bad weather, potential disruption in power supply and transport services, and advises people to stock up on food and other essential items. In a tweet, the Mumbai Police requested people to remain indoors. On Wednesday, two civic body workers were killed after falling in rainwater during heavy downpour at Goregaon in the city’s western suburbs, News18 reported. They were identified as Vijayendra Sardar Bagdi (36) and Jagdish Parmar (54). They were on duty in the Siddharth Nagar locality.

The torrential downpour in Mumbai and its suburban areas is being attributed to low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The Central Railway said services had been restored in the suburban harbour line. A local train towards Andheri left Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 5.22 am and a local train towards Panvel left the terminus at 6 am, ANI reported. A number of flights were also delayed, and passengers were seen sleeping outside the domestic airport because of flight delays.

Maharashtra: Water level has receded in almost all parts of Mumbai. NRDF teams are on alert and kept on stand by at Kurla, Parel and Andheri. #MumbaiRains (File pic) pic.twitter.com/IWToG2umv1 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

CR Suburban updates at 06.00 hrs



Harbour line services restored.



Local train towards Andheri left CSMT at 5.22 hrs and local train towards Panvel left CSMT at 6.00 hrs.@RidlrMUM @m_indicator @mumbairailusers — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 5, 2019