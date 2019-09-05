Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of Japan, Malaysia and Mongolia on Thursday on the sidelines of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok. Modi had arrived in the city on Wednesday for the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Far East Region of Russia.

Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed “deepening multi-faceted ties in economic, defence and security, start-up and 5G areas and exchanged views on regional situation”, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. Modi and Abe had previously met at the G-20 summit held in Japan in June and the G-7 summit in France in August.

Modi then met Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Mongolian President Battulga Khaltmaa separately and discussed ways to improve bilateral cooperation.

Modi is the chief guest at the Eastern Economic Forum. On Wednesday, he had held the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin. He was received with a guard of honour at Vladivostok International Airport.

Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said both New Delhi and Moscow “believe not to interfere in the internal matters of any country”.

