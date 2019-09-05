The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that ailing Communist Part of India (Marxist) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami be shifted from Srinagar, where he is under detention, to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi without any delay, PTI reported. The top court also said that the moving should be done in consultation with doctors at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar and those at AIIMS.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi passed the order a week after Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury visited Tarigami in Srinagar. “Tarigami’s health is a top priority,” the court said, according to Bar and Bench.

A notice was also issued to the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration after Yechury’s petition said that there was no common order for his ailing party colleague’s detention. The top court’s bench asked for a response within a week and listed the matter for hearing on September 16.

“We want to reserve our right to challenge the detention of the former MLA in habeas corpus [bring the person] plea,” Yechury told the Supreme Court.

The top court had allowed Yechury to visit Tarigami and submit an affidavit on his health condition. The CPI(M) leader, in his submission, had also referred to other problems that had cropped up in Jammu and Kashmir after its special status was revoked under Article 370 of the Constitution, according to PTI.

The top court said that all the matters would be heard on September 16 after the state and central administrations filed their responses.

On August 5, the central government decided to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and, as a preventive measure, several leaders in the state were put under house arrest. While there were no reports from former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, leaders like Shah Faesal challenged their detainment in court.

