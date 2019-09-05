At least two people were killed and several feared trapped after a building collapsed in Amraiwadi area of Ahmedabad on Thursday, PTI reported. Rescue operations are under way.

The building is located at the end of a congested lane in Banglawali Chali society, The Indian Express reported quoting municipal officials. The incident took place around noon. People living in the nearby areas were the first to respond to the situation.

“As soon as we received information, multiple teams of fire safety and police reached the spot to rescue the people trapped,” Amraiwadi police station head RT Udawat said. “The operation is still going on and till now, seven people have been rescued.”

A fire safety official said rescue operations were hampered by bystanders, who were climbing up on the debris. “Also, the officials are trying to listen to any cries for help made by the trapped persons but the overbearing presence of bystanders is making it difficult,” he added.

Amraiwadi Councillor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Baldev Desai said the building was 100 years old, the Hindustan Times reported.

