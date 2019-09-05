The police in Mahoba town of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday filed a first information report against at least 23 Muslims for allegedly serving “non-vegetarian biryani” to Hindus at a religious congregation, The Indian Express reported. The police said the case was registered following intervention by local Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Brijbhushan Rajpoot.

However, PTI reported that the FIR was filed against 43 people.

The alleged incident took place on August 31 in the Charkhari police station area of Mahoba during Urs, a religious congregation that the Muslim community of Salat village had organised. The FIR in the case claimed that buffalo meat was served mixed with rice to the Hindus, without their knowledge, in order to hurt their religious sentiments.

“On Saturday, there was an Urs organised at Salat village,” Rajpoot said. “Hindus, who are in majority here, also participate and even give donations for the same. As part of the event, every year there is a huge feast where vegeterian food is served.”

“This year, when the feast started, several Hindus were served rice on the pretext of it being baba ka prasad,” Rajpoot added. “When a few people started eating it, they found meat peaces and bones. When the matter escalated, a panchayat was called in which the main accused accepted that buffalo meat was served by mistake. He apologised and offered to pay Rs 50,000 to arrange a shuddhikaran. While some people agreed to it, others came to me. I went to the village and asked for an FIR to be registered against those responsible as they did this to knowingly hurt our religious feelings.”

Rajkumar Raikwar, one of the complainants in the FIR, said that only one person, Pappu Ansari, was guilty of serving non-vegetarian food, while the 22 others were innocent. However, he alleged that their names were added at the insistence of Rajpoot.

Charkhari Police Station House Officer Anoop Kumar Pandey said the main accused, Ansari, had promised a “biryani feast” if his nephew recovered from an illness. He said one section of the congregation was served puri-subzi while the other was served biryani.

“While those who eat non-vegetarian food ate the biryani, others did not,” Pandey said. “Later, there were rumours that there was buffalo meat in the biryani. I reached there and brought the situation under control. However, the MLA later intervened and matter was again raised. I told the MLA to give a complaint if something wrong has happened. Now, we have registered an FIR based on the complaint.”

Superintendent of Police Swami Nath told PTI it was not true that non-veg biryani was served. “A probe is on in the matter. No arrests have so far been made,” he said.

