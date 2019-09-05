A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Delhi court sends P Chidambaram to judicial custody in INX Media case till September 19: Meanwhile, a special court in New Delhi granted P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram anticipatory bail in both cases filed against them in the Aircel-Maxis matter.  
  2. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter gets Supreme Court’s permission to meet her in Srinagar: Iltija Mufti had said she was concerned about her mother’s health as she had not met her in a month.   
  3. India to extend $1 billion line of credit to Russia for development of its Far East region, says PM Modi: The prime minister appreciated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vision for the Far East.   
  4. ‘No plan to ban petrol, diesel vehicles,’ Union minister Nitin Gadkari assures automobile sector: The minister assured the industry of all the help it needs from the government, including a push for lower GST.   
  5. Rape case filed against Goa Swimming Association coach for molesting 15-year-old trainee: The association had taken cognisance of the case after a video of the incident was shared widely, and sacked the coach earlier on Thursday.   
  6. Intelligence agencies question Kashmiri youth who was allegedly beaten up by mob in Rajasthan: The youth, identified as Mir Faiz, was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten up by a mob for being dressed in women’s clothes.   
  7. Delhi court sentences four men to jail, fines them in Nido Tania murder case: One of the convicts, Sunny Uppal, has decided to file an appeal against his sentence.   
  8. Part of Gulmarg sanctuary in Jammu and Kashmir to be used for air defence project: The radar system included in the project, approved by the National Board of Wildlife, is intended to keep a watch on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 
  9. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s brother resigns from government: Jo Johnson said there was a conflict between family loyalty and national interest.
  10. 74-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh gives birth to twins through in-vitro fertilisation processDoctors said that this could be a new world record.    