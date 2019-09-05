A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi court sends P Chidambaram to judicial custody in INX Media case till September 19: Meanwhile, a special court in New Delhi granted P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram anticipatory bail in both cases filed against them in the Aircel-Maxis matter. Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter gets Supreme Court’s permission to meet her in Srinagar: Iltija Mufti had said she was concerned about her mother’s health as she had not met her in a month. India to extend $1 billion line of credit to Russia for development of its Far East region, says PM Modi: The prime minister appreciated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vision for the Far East. ‘No plan to ban petrol, diesel vehicles,’ Union minister Nitin Gadkari assures automobile sector: The minister assured the industry of all the help it needs from the government, including a push for lower GST. Rape case filed against Goa Swimming Association coach for molesting 15-year-old trainee: The association had taken cognisance of the case after a video of the incident was shared widely, and sacked the coach earlier on Thursday. Intelligence agencies question Kashmiri youth who was allegedly beaten up by mob in Rajasthan: The youth, identified as Mir Faiz, was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten up by a mob for being dressed in women’s clothes. Delhi court sentences four men to jail, fines them in Nido Tania murder case: One of the convicts, Sunny Uppal, has decided to file an appeal against his sentence. Part of Gulmarg sanctuary in Jammu and Kashmir to be used for air defence project: The radar system included in the project, approved by the National Board of Wildlife, is intended to keep a watch on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s brother resigns from government: Jo Johnson said there was a conflict between family loyalty and national interest. 74-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh gives birth to twins through in-vitro fertilisation process: Doctors said that this could be a new world record.