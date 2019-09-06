The big news: P Chidambaram sent to judicial custody in INX Media case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An SIT found many lapses in the probe into the Pehlu Khan lynching case, and Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter was allowed to meet her in Srinagar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi court sends P Chidambaram to judicial custody till September 19 in INX Media case: Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sibal had argued that he was ready to go to the ED custody in money laundering case, instead of going to Tihar jail.
- SIT finds multiple lapses in investigation in Pehlu Khan lynching case, submits report: The SIT pointed out loopholes by each of the four investigating officers in the case.
- Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter gets Supreme Court’s permission to meet her in Srinagar: Iltija Mufti had said she was concerned about her mother’s health as she had not met her in a month.
- India to extend $1 billion line of credit to Russia for development of its Far East region, says PM Modi: The prime minister appreciated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vision for the Far East.
- India will never balk at using its strength to defend itself, says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister also said there was a need for a common ‘rules-based order’ based on sovereignty and territorial integrity in the Indo-Pacific region.
- ‘No plan to ban petrol, diesel vehicles,’ Union minister Nitin Gadkari assures automobile sector: The minister assured the industry of all the help it needs from the government, including a push for lower GST.
- Rape case filed against Goa Swimming Association coach for molesting 15-year-old trainee: The association had taken cognisance of the case after a video of the incident was shared widely, and sacked the coach earlier on Thursday.
- Intelligence agencies question Kashmiri youth who was allegedly beaten up by mob in Rajasthan: The youth, identified as Mir Faiz, was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten up by a mob for being dressed in women’s clothes.
- Calcutta High Court asks Shah Rukh Khan to file affidavit explaining his relation with IIPM: A CBI probe has been sought against the Indian Institute of Planning and Management for allegedly misleading and duping students.
- Delhi court sentences four men to jail, fines them in Nido Tania murder case: One of the convicts, Sunny Uppal, has decided to file an appeal against his sentence.