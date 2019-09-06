A look at the headlines right now:

ISRO gets ready for Chandrayaan-2 landing on moon: The space agency’s chief K Sivan said though everything was going according to plan, landing the rover on lunar surface was a ‘very very complex process’. Another IAS officer resigns from service, says ‘building blocks of democracy compromised’: Sasikanth Senthil had served as deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district since June 2017. Activist Shehla Rashid charged with sedition for making allegedly false accusations about Army: Rashid said that the FIR was a ‘frivolous, politically motivated and pathetic attempt’ to silence her. Free Delhi Metro rides for women are ‘a problem’, says Supreme Court: The court asked the Delhi government to bear operational losses in the metro Phase 4 project, and added that sops and claims of loss were incompatible. Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe dies at 95: According to reports, Mugabe was undergoing treatment in Singapore since April. ‘As if Chandrayaan launch is first in the country’, says Mamata Banerjee on Centre’s attempt to diverting attention: The West Bengal chief minister said she would not allow implementation of the National Register of Citizens in her state. Boris Johnson says ‘I’d rather be dead in a ditch’ than agree to extend Brexit: The prime minister promised on Thursday he would never delay Britain’s exit from the European Union, which is due on October 31. Around 400 people evacuated after metro work hits aquifer, destroys homes in Kolkata: The affected areas, Durga Pituri and Shakrapara lanes in Bowbazaar neighbourhood, have been cordoned off. Supreme Court refuses to return Rs 10 crore deposited by Karti Chidambaram for his foreign travel: Meanwhile, a court in Delhi on Friday adjourned the Aircel-Maxis case indefinitely. ‘Bangladesh has to be convinced to take back its citizens,’ says Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam NRC: The state minister said New Delhi should hold talks with Dhaka after the foreigners’ tribunals pass verdict on appeals by people left out of the citizens’ list.

