The big news: Veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani dies at 95, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: NASA offered words of encouragement to ISRO on moon mission, and India regretted Pakistan’s denial of airspace to President Kovind’s flight.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Look forward to opportunities to explore our solar system together,’ NASA tells ISRO after Chandrayaan attempt: ISRO said over 90% of Chandrayaan-2’s mission objectives were accomplished.
- President Ram Nath Kovind’s flight cannot enter airspace, says Pakistan: India expressed regret at the decision.
- Ajit Doval says he is ‘fully convinced’ most Kashmiris support scrapping of J&K special status: Doval said that the restrictions in Kashmir were an attempt to ‘protect life of Kashmiris from Pakistani terrorists’.
- Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win first Grand Slam on US Open debut: The 19-year-old Andreescu became the youngest Grand Slam champion since 2006 as she handed Williams a fourth consecutive defeat in a Major final.
- Assam government extends AFSPA in the state for six months: The state government had previously extended the Act twice, citing the work on the National Register of Citizens.
- In Bhima Koregaon case, Sudhir Dhawale refuses to depose before commission: Dhawale said that he did not have ‘faith and confidence’ in the panel and also opposed the presence of former state chief secretary as its ‘learned member’.
- ‘Used predator to emphasise difference in age, power between MJ Akbar and me,’ says Priya Ramani: She testified before a court in Delhi on Saturday in connection with the criminal defamation case brought against her by MJ Akbar.
- Navi Mumbai to have Maharashtra’s first detention centre for illegal immigrants: In July, the Union government had sent instructions to all state governments to set up detention centres in all major cities.
- Police say 4 people, including a baby, injured after militants fire at civilians in Sopore: The injured have been shifted to the hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.
- Chief justice of Madras High Court quits after collegium refuses to reconsider transfer to Meghalaya: VK Tahilramani has reportedly sent her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.