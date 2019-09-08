A look at the headlines right now:

‘Look forward to opportunities to explore our solar system together,’ NASA tells ISRO after Chandrayaan attempt: ISRO said over 90% of Chandrayaan-2’s mission objectives were accomplished.

President Ram Nath Kovind’s flight cannot enter airspace, says Pakistan: India expressed regret at the decision.

Ajit Doval says he is ‘fully convinced’ most Kashmiris support scrapping of J&K special status: Doval said that the restrictions in Kashmir were an attempt to ‘protect life of Kashmiris from Pakistani terrorists’.

Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win first Grand Slam on US Open debut: The 19-year-old Andreescu became the youngest Grand Slam champion since 2006 as she handed Williams a fourth consecutive defeat in a Major final. Assam government extends AFSPA in the state for six months: The state government had previously extended the Act twice, citing the work on the National Register of Citizens.

In Bhima Koregaon case, Sudhir Dhawale refuses to depose before commission: Dhawale said that he did not have ‘faith and confidence’ in the panel and also opposed the presence of former state chief secretary as its ‘learned member’.

‘Used predator to emphasise difference in age, power between MJ Akbar and me,’ says Priya Ramani: She testified before a court in Delhi on Saturday in connection with the criminal defamation case brought against her by MJ Akbar.

Navi Mumbai to have Maharashtra’s first detention centre for illegal immigrants: In July, the Union government had sent instructions to all state governments to set up detention centres in all major cities. Police say 4 people, including a baby, injured after militants fire at civilians in Sopore: The injured have been shifted to the hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.

Chief justice of Madras High Court quits after collegium refuses to reconsider transfer to Meghalaya: VK Tahilramani has reportedly sent her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind.

