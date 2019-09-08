The Congress on Sunday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government, calling the first 100 days of its second term a period of “tyranny, chaos and anarchy”.

The party put up a series of graphics criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party government on various matters. “The BJP treats Parliament like a notice board; bills are not debated or discussed but presented just to complete a formality,” it claimed.

Taking a dig at the ruling party for arresting its leaders P Chidambaram and DK Shivakumar for alleged corruption, the Congress said the basic rule of the BJP’s politics was to arrest high profile Opposition leaders to hide its failures “and hope the public doesn’t notice you have failed in every field”.

The Opposition party also criticised the government’s economic policies and its inability to stem the fall in growth. “A steep fall in GDP from last year is a direct result of the government’s ignorance and gross mismanagement of economy,” it added. “By disregarding voices of the industry, economists and former PM Dr Singh, BJP has proved itself to be completely incompetent in handling the economy.”

The Congress accused the government of being in denial about the economic slowdown. “The automobile sector is facing its worst-ever crisis in years and all the government has to say our economy is doing better than US and China,” the party added. “The solution to problems comes with acknowledging them first, which this govt has failed to do.”

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also targetted the government. “Congratulations to the Modi government on 100 days of no vikaas [development], the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction and plans where it is needed the most – to turnaround our ravaged economy.”

A steep fall in GDP from last year is a direct result of the govt's ignorance & gross mismanagement of economy. By disregarding voices of the industry, economists & former PM Dr. Singh, BJP has proved itself to be completely incompetent in handling the economy. #100DaysNoVikas pic.twitter.com/xWOOjkP4NB — Congress (@INCIndia) September 8, 2019

Three words that describe the first 100 days of BJP 2.0 - tyranny, chaos and anarchy. #100DaysNoVikas pic.twitter.com/cREgRkrhcL — Congress (@INCIndia) September 8, 2019

The BJP treats the parliament like a notice board; bills are not debated or discussed but presented just to complete a formality. This is a sign of a weakening democracy.#100DaysNoVikas pic.twitter.com/HHyP7OTuGh — Congress (@INCIndia) September 8, 2019

BJP Politics 101: When all else fails, arrest high profile Opposition leaders & hope the public doesn't notice you have failed in every field. #100DayNoVikas pic.twitter.com/XCdl11UPEy — Congress (@INCIndia) September 8, 2019

Meanwhile, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that national security and welfare of the poor dominated the government’s agenda in the first 100 days.

“Modi government is synonymous with national security, development and welfare of the poor,” Shah tweeted. “Within 100 days of Modi 2.0, PM Narendra Modi has taken several historic decisions, for which every Indian had been waiting since 70 years.”

The home minister enumerated the removal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutioonal status under Article 370, passing the triple talaq bill, and amending the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as the government’s successes.

“I congratulate PM Narendra Modi ji and all my ministerial colleagues on the completion of the historic 100 days of Modi 2.0,” the BJP chief said. “I also assure all our countrymen that Modi government will leave no stone unturned for the development, welfare and security of our nation.”

The Centre had also published a “50-day report card” in July. The report card, presented by BJP Working President JP Nadda, had called the government’s performance exemplary.

Modi govt is synonymous with national security, development & welfare of the poor.



It is a symbol of hope for every section of our society.



Within 100days of Modi 2.0, PM @narendramodi has taken several historic decisions, for which every Indian had been waiting since 70 years. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2019

I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji and all my ministerial colleagues on the completion of the historic 100 days of Modi 2.0.



I also assure all our countrymen that Modi government will leave no stone unturned for the development, welfare and security of our nation. #MODIfied100 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2019

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.