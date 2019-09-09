At least 90 dogs were found dead with legs tied and muzzles attached to their faces in a forest in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Thursday, PTI reported. Some other dogs were found to be alive, a police officer said.

“More than 100 dogs were found thrown on the road at five locations,” the officer said. The dogs were found on the Gilda-Savaldabara Road.

Villagers had approached local police after a foul odour was emanating from the decomposing carcasses in the forest. Police then informed municipal officials, after which the dogs were found.

The police have filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against unidentified persons. The police suspect that the dogs were picked up from the city limits, killed and then their carcasses dumped in the forest.

A police officer said the exact cause of the deaths will be known only after the autopsy report.

