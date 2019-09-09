A case naming Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in Delhi may be reopened as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs is all set to give the approval, NDTV reported on Monday.

However, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa told The Tribune that the investigation had been reopened already. “The FIR 601/84 has been reopened and that names Kamal Nath”, Sirsa said, adding that Congress should remove Nath as chief minister. “If the Congress does not sack him, it will show their anti-Sikh face.”

Sirsa claimed that a Special Investigation Team had already opened six more such cases. The Sikh community leader pointed out that journalist Sanjay Suri, who was then with The Indian Express, had told the Justice Nanavati Commission that a mob near the Rakab Ganj gurdwara had asked Nath for directions during the communal violence. According to an affidavit submitted to the panel, mobs killed two Sikhs at the gurdwara, which is located at the exact spot where ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur’s decapitated body was cremated. However, the Nanavati Commission gave the benefit of doubt to Nath, who claimed he was trying to calm the mob.

Along with Nath, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and former party leader Sajjan Kumar were accused of instigating mobs. In December, the Delhi High Court sentenced Kumar to life imprisonment and held him guilty of murder, promoting enmity between groups, and defiling public property.

The reported decision to reopen the investigation into Nath comes days after his nephew Ratul Puri was arrested in connection with the AgustaWestland helicopter scam. On September 5, a court in Delhi sent the businessman to the Enforcement Directorate’s custody for six days.

