At least six people were killed and 15 others were injured after a bus rammed a stationery truck in Satara district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, PTI reported.

The police said the accident took place at 5 am on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, near Mhasave village, which is 110 km from Pune. The private bus was on its way from Mumbai to Belagavi in Karnataka, when it hit the truck on its rear end. An unidentified police official said the truck driver was not able to see the truck parked in front because of low visibility.

“At least six people, including the bus driver, were killed and 15 others injured in the mishap,” Satara’s Superintendent of Police Tejaswi Satpute was quoted as saying by the news agency. Satpute said three of the injured people were in a serious condition. The others were undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital.

The police have registered a case and investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

