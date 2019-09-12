Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the work done by his government in the first 100 days was just a trailer, reported PTI. “Picture abhi baaki hai [the full film is yet to come],” he said at a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi. Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.

According to news reports, Modi was taking a veiled dig at senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. The former finance minister has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media case.

“Our fight is against corruption and those indulge in such activities,” ANI quoted Modi as saying. “In 100 days we took decisions against such persons. Some of them have been sent to jail. A massive crackdown on corruption has begun. Those people who will try to loot the public will be shown their right places.”

Chidambaram, who will be in Delhi’s Tihar Jail till at least September 19, has denied all the allegations. He has alleged that the allegations were motivated by “political vendetta”. Several Opposition parties have accused the BJP of using investigating agencies to intimidate Opposition leaders and divert peoples’ attention from real problems.

In Ranchi, Modi launched a pension scheme for farmers, reported India Today. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana, farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 pension every month after they turn 60. All small and marginal farmers who are currently in the eligible age bracket can apply for the scheme.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.