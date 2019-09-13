Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday alleged that she was harassed by a taxi driver at Mumbai’s Dadar railway terminus.

The NCP MP said the driver, identified as Kuljeet Singh Malhotra, entered the train compartment and blocked her way while asking if she needed a taxi. “Despite a refusal twice he blocked my path, harassed me and shamelessly even posed for the photo,” she said in a series of tweets about the incident.

Sule tagged the Railway Ministry in her tweets, and asked them to probe the matter so that passengers don’t face such inconvenience again.

“If touting is permitted under the law, then it cannot and should not be permitted within train stations or airports, and only at DESIGNATED taxi stand,” the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar said.

Later, the Railway Protection Force informed Sule that the accused has been apprehended and fined.

.@RailMinIndia - Kindly Look into the matter so that passengers don't have to experience such incidents again. If touting is permitted under the law, then it cannot and should not be permitted within train stations or airports, and only at DESIGNATED taxi stand.(2/3) — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 12, 2019

The taxi driver was booked under Sections 145-B (creating nuisance and indecency), 147 (entering in railway premises unlawfully) and 159 (showing rash and negligent manner) of the Indian Railway Act, 1989, PTI reported.

Senior Divisional Commissioner of the Mumbai division of Central Railway KK Ashraf

said that Malhotra was also fined Rs 260 for travelling without a valid ticket. He added that the city traffic police fined him Rs 200 for not having a licence and another Rs 200 for driving a taxi without uniform.

The accused is presently in the custody of the Railway Police Force.

Post the incidence and on complaining to the rail authorities at Dadar Station & the police,the said tout has been apprehended & fined, as per a message from the RPF police officers.Thank you, RPF for ur prompt action.Inconvenience should not be caused for ANY rail passenger.3/3 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 12, 2019

