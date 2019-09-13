The big news: Imran Khan calls J&K situation a ‘humanitarian problem’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: DK Shivakumar will remain in ED’s custody till Tuesday, and the Calcutta HC withdrew top police officer Rajeev Kumar’s protection from arrest.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At PoK rally, Imran Khan calls Narendra Modi ‘a coward man’: The Pakistan prime minister described the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as a ‘humanitarian problem’, and said Kashmiris were not afraid of death anymore.
- DK Shivakumar’s ED custody extended till September 17, court says his health is first priority: Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the court in Delhi that Shivakumar was not keeping well and required immediate hospitalisation.
- High Court withdraws ex-Kolkata police commissioner’s interim protection from arrest: After the order, the CBI served Rajeev Kumar a notice to appear before it on Saturday for questioning.
- Amit Shah and JP Nadda congratulate ABVP for its victory in DU students’ union elections: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated student wing won the posts of president, vice president and joint secretary.
- Delhi court dismisses P Chidambaram’s plea to surrender in INX Media case: On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate had told the court that Chidambaram’s arrest was necessary in the money laundering case.
- In Bhima Koregaon case, activist Gautam Navlakha’s interim protection from arrest extended by 3 weeks: However, the Bombay High Court refused to quash the charges against him, saying the case was not ‘without basis and absence of material’.
- Two UP policemen suspended for assaulting motorcylist after video goes viral: The incident occurred in Siddharthnagar district on Tuesday afternoon. One of the policemen might have been drunk, said a senior officer.
- ‘We have lost faith in the government’, says Madras HC after AIADMK hoarding kills techie in Chennai: The court said it was tired of passing orders against installation of flex boards in the state.
- Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal Modi: Nehal Modi, who lives in Belgium, has been charged with money laundering, according to the Interpol website.
- Man dies after having sex on business trip, French court holds company liable for ‘work accident’: The heath insurance provider had argued that sexual activities were as normal as ‘taking a shower or a meal’.