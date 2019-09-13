An almost 40-year-old law puts the onus of paying ministers’ income tax on the Uttar Pradesh government, The Times of India reported on Friday.

The Uttar Pradesh Ministers’ Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Act, 1981, mandated that the chief minister and his council of ministers would not need to pay the income tax. In the last financial year, the state exchequer paid the tax department Rs 86 lakh, PTI reported.

“There is an act existing from 1981 during [former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister] VP Singh’s time,” said state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma. “Whatever is being done is in pursuance with that Act. In times to come, we will look into any suggestion about what best can be done in this regard.”

The law has benefitted 19 chief ministers and almost 1,000 ministers till date. Current Chief Minister Adityanath, along with his predecessors such as Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, and Rajnath Singh are among the beneficiaries.

According to affidavits filed during elections, many politicians nowadays are worth crores. In the affidavit submitted before the Legislative Council polls in 2017, Adityanath declared that he possessed assets worth Rs 96 lakh.

Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati is worth Rs 111 crore, going by her affidavit filed for Rajya Sabha elections in 2012, while her Samajwadi Party counterpart Akhilesh Yadav possesses assets along with his wife Dimple Yadav to the tune of over Rs 37 crore. The Yadavs’ declaration was made during this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

While getting the bill passed, former Chief Minister VP Singh had cited the poor economic condition of ministers, who received meagre income, as the rationale for the move, according to The Times of India. The state’s Principal Secretary (finance) Sanjiv Mittal also confirmed to the newspaper that the income-tax bills of all ministers were paid by the state.

“The salaries have gone up several times and there appears to be no relevance for this relaxation,” PTI quoted senior Congress leader PL Punia as saying. “It needs reconsideration and withdrawal.”

