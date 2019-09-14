Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that a single language for the entire country was extremely important to serve as India’s identity globally. Shah made the remark in a tweet on the occasion of Hindi Divas, or Hindi Day.

“India is a country of various languages and each of them has its own importance,” Shah tweeted. “However, a single language is extremely important for the country, one that can become India’s identity globally. If there is one language that can do the job of uniting the country today, then it is only the most-spoken language of Hindi.”

Shah urged all citizens to promote the use of their mother tongues and also use Hindi to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

भारत विभिन्न भाषाओं का देश है और हर भाषा का अपना महत्व है परन्तु पूरे देश की एक भाषा होना अत्यंत आवश्यक है जो विश्व में भारत की पहचान बने। आज देश को एकता की डोर में बाँधने का काम अगर कोई एक भाषा कर सकती है तो वो सर्वाधिक बोले जाने वाली हिंदी भाषा ही है। pic.twitter.com/hrk1ktpDCn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

September 14 is celebrated as Hindi Divas to mark the anniversary of the day in 1949 when the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as the official language of India. Hindi is the mother tongue of 43.6% of the Indian population, or nearly 53 crore Indians, according to the 2011 census. It is followed by Bengali, which is far behind at 8.03%. Globally, it is the fourth most spoken language in the world.

In a Hindi Divas event in 2017, President Ram Nath Kovind had asked Hindi speakers to give space and respect to regional languages across the country.

