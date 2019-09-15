Five people were killed when a tourist boat capsized in the Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, the Hindustan Times reported. At least 24 people have been rescued so far, while 33 are missing, East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said.

The boat had around 62 people on board, including 11 crew members, according to PTI.

However, the police said the exact details of the incident were not yet clear. “We are trying to ascertain the details,” Asmi said. The river has been in spate over the last few days and 5.13 lakh cusecs of water was flowing on Sunday afternoon when the accident took place.

The boat was operated by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. The boat left the shore from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam and was heading towards Papikondalu, a prime tourist destination, when it capsized at Kajuluru.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is reviewing the situation, and has asked MLAs and local ministers to supervise the situation. He has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the kin of each of the victims, ANI reported.

Two boats of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation have been sent to the spot. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force, comprising 30 members each, have been deployed.

State Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam spoke to East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar Reddy about the incident. He directed that a helicopter be used to trace the missing victims.

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.