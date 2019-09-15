Several people were feared drowned when a tourist boat capsized in the Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, the police told PTI. At least 10 people have been rescued so far. It had around 60 people on board, including 11 crew members, according to the news agency.

However, the police said the exact details of the incident were not yet clear. “We are trying to ascertain the details,” East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said. The river has been in spate over the last few days and 5.13 lakh cusecs of water was flowing on Sunday afternoon when the accident took place.

The boat was operated by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. The boat left the shore from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam and was heading towards Papikondalu, a prime tourist destination, when it capsized at Kajuluru.

State Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam spoke to East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar Reddy about the incident. He directed that a helicopter be used to trace the missing victims. Police teams from East and West Godavari districts have started off for the spot of the accident.

